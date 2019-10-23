Larry R. Varner, 79, of Waynesburg, died at 4:12 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at home.

He was born Sunday, January 7, 1940, in Johnstown, a son of the late Ira Percy Varner and Louise Brehm Varner.

Mr. Varner was Protestant by faith. He enjoyed classic cars, street rods and baling hay. He was a gentleman farmer and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. Larry owned and operated Waynesburg Mine Tool Repair.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Mayle Varner, whom he married February 18, 1967. Also surviving are two daughters, Jennifer Marie (Chuck) Shriver and Jessica Lynn (Brian) Kirby, all of Waynesburg; three grandchildren, Olivia and Hannah Shriver, and Aidan Kirby; one great-grandson, Alexander Mathieu; five sisters, Eileen (Richard) Crihfield, Grace (Larry) Mosler, Karen Floyd, Jo Ann Varner, Kay (Gary) Shearer; one sister-in-law, Myrtle Varner; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is his best friend of 52 years, Howard "Bud" Bradmon, who enjoyed cars with Larry, his business associate, Petey Perfect, and his gentleman farmer friend Norman Rockwell.

Deceased is one brother, Calvin I. Varner.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 27, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, with Pastor Robert Mooney officiating. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Waynesburg.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370, or Fayette County Homecare and Hospice, 110 Youngstown Furnace Road, Lemont Furnace, PA 15456. Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.