USMC Vietnam Veteran

Larry Ray Boardley, 72, of Washington, went to be with his Lord Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington, with his loving family by his side.

He was born August 30, 1946, in Washington, a son of the late Edward Jewell Boardley and Gladys Marie Boardley Bazzoli.

Larry was a 1964 graduate of Trinity High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served in the Vietnam War, where he attained the rank of sergeant. After his discharge from the Marine Corps, he was employed in the glass industry for more than 40 years.

On December 30, 2010, in First Baptist Church, he married Margaret Alice Marshman, who survives.

He enjoyed fishing, boating and especially loved working in his flower gardens. He was a member of American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 and recently received a certificate of continuous membership for 50 years of faithful and dedicated allegiance to the ideals of the American Legion.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Maggie, are a daughter, Leah Boardley of North Webster, Ind.; a son, Timothy Paul Boardley of Hickory; a brother, Paul (Linda) Boardley of Washington; a granddaughter, Adalin "Addie" Boardley of Hickory; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a daughter, Lauren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 924 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, with Pastor Steve Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to Concordia Hospice of Washington, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.