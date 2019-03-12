Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Roskowski.

Larry Roskowski, 66, of Washington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Born on March 23, 1952, he was the son of the late Anne and Alex Roskowski.

Loving father of Joni (Bill) Roskowski and Adam (Patti) Roskowski; grandfather of Kylie Patmon and Kenna McKinney; dear brother of the late Darla Bozick; and uncle of Ron Bozick.

Larry was a 1970 graduate of Cannon-McMillan. He was a lifelong coal miner.

At the family's request, all services will be private.

