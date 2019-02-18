Larry William Murray, 67, of Sycamore, died Saturday, February 16, 2019, in his home.
He was born July 11, 1951, in Washington, a son of Betty Knox of Washington and the late Clyde R. Murray.
He was a graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School.
Mr. Murray worked as a machinist for Star Dynamics for over 25 years.
Larry loved spending time fishing.
On June 6, 1970, he married Karen Friend, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Doug (Michelle) Murray of Millsboro; a daughter, Jody (Christopher) Plumley of Rostraver Township; a brother, Charles Murray of Atlasburg; two sisters, Sherry (Frank) Holuta of Indiana and Darla (Michael) McCauley of Washington; two grandchildren, Hayden and Harper Murray; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Lucky.
Deceased are two brothers, Clyde and William, and a sister, Judy.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.
There will not be a service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 444 Liberty Ave #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
