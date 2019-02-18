Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry William Murray.

Larry William Murray, 67, of Sycamore, died Saturday, February 16, 2019, in his home.

He was born July 11, 1951, in Washington, a son of Betty Knox of Washington and the late Clyde R. Murray.

He was a graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School.

Mr. Murray worked as a machinist for Star Dynamics for over 25 years.

Larry loved spending time fishing.

On June 6, 1970, he married Karen Friend, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Doug (Michelle) Murray of Millsboro; a daughter, Jody (Christopher) Plumley of Rostraver Township; a brother, Charles Murray of Atlasburg; two sisters, Sherry (Frank) Holuta of Indiana and Darla (Michael) McCauley of Washington; two grandchildren, Hayden and Harper Murray; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Lucky.

Deceased are two brothers, Clyde and William, and a sister, Judy.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

There will not be a service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 444 Liberty Ave #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

