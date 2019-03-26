Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Elaine Ames Kerns.

Laura Elaine Ames Kerns of Summersville, W.Va., and formerly of Spraggs, passed Monday, January 21, 2019, of natural causes. She was born November 3, 1950, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Genevieve Kaminski Ames and the late Elmer Ames Jr.

Laura was a graduate of Waynesburg Central High School, Class of 1968, as well as a graduate of West Virginia University, with a bachelor of science degree in wildlife management and a master's degree in entomology.

She was a dedicated teacher for many years for the Nicholas County West Virginia School District teaching in Summersville Middle School and Nicholas County High School.

Also surviving are three brothers, Ron of Waynesburg, Mike (Hope) of Waynesburg and Gary (Denise) of Jacksonville, Ala.; and four nephews, Cory, Nick, Thomas and Tyler. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Ames.

Friends may attend a memorial gathering at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in Summersville Baptist Church, Family Life Center, 422 Main Street, Summersville, W.Va. Visitation at 2 p.m. with memorial following at 3 p.m.

Those wishing to do so may make donations in Laura's memory to Nicholas County West Virginia Humane Society.