Laura Gail Clark Brown, 72, of Venetia, passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 2, 2019, after suffering two strokes. Her parents, Herbert and Muriel Clark, are deceased.

Laura was the beloved wife of 45 years of Arthur "Art" Brown; loving mom of Jack Brown, Jason (Kristin) Brown and Erica (Dr. Eric) Davidson; adoring grandma Nuni of Mariah, Isabella and Kaelob Brown and Claire, Corinne, Charlotte and Calvin Davidson; and sister of Herbert Clark and Elaine Simpson. She is also survived by best friends Peter and Paula Bisulca.

Laura's passion was the love of all animals, especially horses, dogs and birds. At the time of her death, she had three dogs: Kip, whom she adored, Scarlet, Lambert and Gigi, her cat. In addition, her farm had mini horses, mini donkeys and chickens, which she enjoyed watching with her grandchildren.

Laura was a beautiful woman with a kind heart. Art and Laura met in Norwalk, Conn., and it was love at first sight. Laura was a jeans and Keds lady, always known for her smile and kindness. They moved to Pennsylvania to start their family business (Taylor Rental) in 1978, now Crown Point Enterprises.

Laura's first love was her family, sharing time and celebrating life's milestones together as one. Our hearts are broken, but she is in heaven finally at peace.

Her pastimes included shopping at TJMaxx, HGTV, Antique Road Show and of course Diet Coke.

Laura was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211. A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, December 7, in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2040 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , .

