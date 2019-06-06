Laura Lou Ehnert, 88, of Washington, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Transitions Healthcare.

She was born June 30, 1930, in Washington, the only child of the late Harry M. and Maxine Blue Whiteman Hamp.

Mrs. Ehnert was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

She was a Washington High School graduate and valedictorian of her 1948 class.

Mrs. Ehnert worked as a paralegal for the law office of Greenlee, Richman, Derrico, and Posa.

In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, traveling and spending time at her camp.

Mrs. Ehnert was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, where she held many titles throughout her life.

On February 9, 1950, in Washington, she married Frank Ehnert, who is deceased.

Surviving are a son, Hans C. "Hank" (Tina) Ehnert of Washington; a daughter, Gretchen Battafarano of Washington; and a grandson, Jetadiah Ehnert.

Deceased, in addition to her husband, is a son, Frankie A. Ehnert.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, in Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Thomas W. Hummell, supervisor, Douglas M. Jones, director, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, with Pastor Larry Leonard officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the family c/o Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, or St. Paul Lutheran Church, 775 North Main Street, Washington, PA 15301. Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.