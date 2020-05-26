Laureen D. Cecchine, 86, of Monessen, formerly of Marianna, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Hallsworth House, Monessen.She was born November 14, 1933, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Samuel C. and Susan Hreha Cole.A homemaker, Laureen also worked as a waitress for 20 years at the Friendship Lounge, located in Richeyville.Mrs. Cecchine was an avid reader and a published poet. One of her poems was published in the Reader's Digest. Gardening was another of her passions. She particularly enjoyed and looked forward to organizing her annual party for a group of couples she called the Local Yokels and named the party "Christmas in July." Everyone who attended the party couldn't wait for the next gathering.Laureen was a faithful member of the former St. Oliver Plunkett Parish, Marianna, where she served as president of the Christian Mothers and was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Hancock-McCune-Horne American Legion Post 705.On January 23, 1954, she married John R. Cecchine, who passed away January 20, 2014.Surviving are five children, Paulette Bieneck (Paul) of Monessen, John A. Cecchine (Kim) of Canonsburg, Larry Cecchine (Julie) of Marianna, David Cecchine (Rebecca) of Washington and Timothy Cecchine (Jamie) of Washington; three sisters, Audrey Clark of Massachusetts, Sandra Sulc (C. John) of Canonsburg and Marcia Kramer of Washington; a brother, Jack Cole (Shirley) of Missouri; six grandchildren, Gary Bieneck, Amber Cecchine, Tyler Cecchine, Vincent Cecchine, Savannah Letham and Michael Letham; three great-grandchildren; three brothers-in-law, Fred Cecchine Jr. (Jean) of Marianna, Bob Cecchine of Ohio and James Cecchine (Marge) of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are a son, Michael Cecchine, who died September 6, 1991, and a brother, Dennis Cole, who died in October 2018.All funeral services and burial will be private. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hallsworth House Personal Care Home, attention Toni Bucci, Activities Director, 1575 Grand Boulevard, Monessen, PA 15062.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA 15313.A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 26, 2020.