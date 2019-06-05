Laurie Oblak, 63, of Washington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her remaining loving family Monday, June 3, 2019.

She was born January 29, 1956, a loving daughter of the late Richard "Dickey" and Amy Gmiter Kirchmyer.

Her passion in life was her pets and the endless hours of enjoyment and contentment they provided. When all else was lost, they were there to help her carry on. She loved bingo and enjoyed her years playing dartball. She was a longtime member of Washington Moose Lodge 22, where she spent many memorable moments of laughing and loving life.

Surviving is her tireless, giving and loving husband of 34 years, Richard Oblak. A favorite quote was, "We respect each other's opinions, and we respect each other's right to have an opinion. We sometimes disagree, obviously, but we always talked it out." It was the foundation of their love.

Also, she leaves behind her son, Sean R. Walters (Amy Casciola Walters), for whom her love for was limitless. Unfortunately, her youngest son, RJ, passed away at age 14 before she was able to celebrate his life.

In addition, she is survived by a loving sister, Chara Kirchmyer of Tucson, Ariz., along with nieces and nephews.

Departed is a loving brother, Kim Richard Kirchmyer, who also lived in Arizona.

Her extended in-law family with parents, brothers, sisters and nephews provided a wealth of family and support during her recent troubled years.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in William G. Neal Funeral Home, 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, with Pastor Mike Singo officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers (although a few would be alright, lol), Laurie requested donations be made in her name to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

