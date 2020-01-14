Laurrie F. "Sputs" Spicer, 61, of Washington, died Sunday, January 12, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

He was born April 30, 1958, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Fred Joseph and Virginia Ryan Spicer.

Mr. Spicer had worked at the Sheltered Work Shop for ARC Human Services.

He is survived by a sister, Sue Barsody of Waynesburg; two brothers, Fred J. Spicer (Donna) of Canonsburg and Michael Wood (Mona) of Holbrook; and several nieces and nephews.

He also leaves behind his group home family, where he has resided for over 20 years.

A brother, Alan Wood, is deceased.

Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, with the Rev. Peggy Shannon officiating. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Canonsburg-Houston Meals on Wheels, 102 North Main Street, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.