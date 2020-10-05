1/1
Laverne Hestle Ealy
1937 - 2020
Laverne Hestle Ealy, 82, of Washington, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Premier Washington County Health Center.

He was born December 10, 1937, in Washington, a son of the late Hestle G. and Grace Price Ealy.

Mr. Ealy was a 1956 graduate of Claysville High School.

He was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church, where he had been very active.

Laverne worked for 30 years at Ball Glass before working at Washington and Jefferson College, where he retired as the custodian.

A man who loved his family and always put family first, Laverne enjoyed gardening and working in the yard. He also loved to swing.

On June 5, 1958, he married Eldon Lucille Day, who died May 11, 2018.

Surviving are two children, Joyce A. (Donald) Brown of McMurray and Ray L. Ealy of Washington; a sister, Barbara (George) Clutter of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; three grandchildren, Abraham Brown of Grove City, Aaron Brown of McMurray and Kelly (Peter) Florian of Washington; a great-grandchild, Lana Florian; and two nephews, Barry (Pansy) McConnell and Jeffrey (Marcia) McConnell, both of Sycamore.

Deceased are a daughter-in-law, Tammy Ealy; and his twin sister, Lavonne McConnell, who died in 2005.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church, 3905 Park Avenue, Prosperity, PA 15329.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 5, 2020.
