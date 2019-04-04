Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVerne J. King.

LaVerne J King, 84, a lifelong resident of Cecil Township, passed away quietly after several months of Illness.

A 1952 graduate of Cecil High School, West Penn Nursing School and the University of Pittsburgh, LaVerne spent her career as a private duty nurse in and around the Pittsburgh area.

She was the beloved daughter of Edward A. Lheureau, deceased, and Helen M. Lheureau, deceased; and wife of Harry L. King, deceased. LaVerne is survived by her daughter, Lynette King; and son, Jacque King.

Following bilateral bypass surgery in 2012, LaVerne spent her time at home actively involved in the governmental process and national politics. A devout Christian, LaVerne debated pastors and laymen alike on doctrine and denominational differences impacting today's churches and believers. An avid bird watcher, LaVerne enjoyed the many varieties of wild birds found in Western Pennsylvania on a daily basis.

At the request of the deceased, a private ceremony was held at Thomas Little Funeral Service Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800, with Rev. Craig Kephart providing the final blessings.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.