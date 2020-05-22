Laverne Kostar
1946 - 2020
Laverne Kostar of Canonsburg passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in her home. She was born in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Harry and Verna Durbin Demar.On June 29, 1946 she married the late William A. Kostar, who passed away September 13, 1989.Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughters, Janet Weatherton of Greensburg and Sandra (Robert) Robinson of Canonsburg; grandchildren Jeremy Robinson, Jessica Robinson-Wheeland, Sarah Robinson-Colingan, and Sabrina Robinson-Johnson; and eight great-grandchildren, who all fondly remember her as "Grandma Lavender."At the request of the family and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be private family visitation and interment at St. Patrick Cemetery.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120.To view or extend condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 22, 2020.
