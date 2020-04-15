Laverne M. Flint Eckels, 91, of Cecil, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, in HCR Manorcare, McMurray.

She was born October 14, 1928, in Bridgeville, to Charles and Minnie Krieger Flint.

She was the beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Eckels; loving mother of Laurie Eckels (Alice Coligan) of Cecil, Jackie (Glenn) Dellenbaugh of Washington and Jim (Stephanie) Eckels of Cecil; cherished grandmother of Amber Vaughan, Adam Dellenbaugh, Taylor Dellenbaugh, John Eckels and Jenna Eckels; and great-grandmother of Sophie Vaughan, Aiden Vaughan and Jaxson Dellenbaugh.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Elmer Flint, and a sister, Janet Bicusky.

LaVerne was a lifelong member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bridgeville.

Services are private.

Arrangements entrusted to Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333.

