LaVerne Moll, 83, of Amity, died peacefully Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

She was born June 29, 1936, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late James and Helen Corey Wolfe.

Mrs. Moll was a graduate of St. Wendelin's High School. She was a homemaker and a member of the Immaculate Conception Church. Mrs. Moll enjoyed living in the country, raising Labrador Retrievers, reading, gardening and doing puzzles. She enjoyed co-hosting the annual "Moll Pig Roast" with her late husband, Ray, for over 45 years at the family farm. Most of all, Mrs. Moll loved spending time with her family. Her family meant everything to her and she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

On August 17, 1957, she married Raymond C. Moll, who died April 2, 2016.

Surviving are a son, Scott (Fran) Moll of Amity; two daughters, Pamela (Don) Bamberger of Amity and Lori (Mark) McVicker of Cecil Township; a brother, J. Ronald (Pat Yoder) Wolfe; a sister, Elaine (John) Hite; four grandchildren, Corey Lipchik, Michelle Lipchik, Daniel McVicker and Matthew McVicker; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Moll is also survived by her Labrador Retriever, Lolly, who will miss her dearly.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. A prayer service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday-September 21, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Washington, with the Rev. John Lynam as celebrant. Interment will follow in Woodruff Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave. Pittsburgh PA 15212, or at www.littlesistersofthepoor-pittsburgh.org, or to Immaculate Conception Church, 119 West Chestnut Street, Washington PA 15301.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.