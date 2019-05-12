Lawrence "Larry" Baker, 80, of Carmichaels, formerly of Canonsburg, passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening, May 9, 2019, at his home. He was born January 1, 1939, in Washington, a son of the late Bernard and Elvira Patchell Baker.

Mr. Baker was a 1957 graduate of Chartiers High School and served with the U.S. Army 504th Signal Company from 1960 until 1963. He worked as an electrician with the Department of the Army until his retirement in 1996. After retirement, he did handyman electrical work.

Mr. Baker was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 927, Washington, and Cumberland American Legion Post 400, Carmichaels.

On February 14, 1987, he married Sandra L. Buterbaugh, who survives. Mr. Baker enjoyed camping with his family and singing karaoke with his wife.

Surviving are four daughters, Jeanette Sanders (Steve) of Warrington, Va., Suzanne Wybranowski (Jeff) of Canonsburg, Amy Eddy (Joe) of Carmichaels and Suzanne Turner of Fort Worth, Texas; eight grandchildren, Lauren Sanders, Caitlyn Sanders, Wyatt Wybranoski, Kathryn Kline (James), Shanie Hester, Abigail Eddy, Madilyn Eddy and Calli Jo Eddy; a great-granddaughter, Emma Lynn Kline; two brothers, George Baker (Martha) of Hyattsville, Md., and James Baker of Phoenix, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, William Baker and Kenneth Baker; and two sisters, Janice Marth and Marilyn Dragan.

There will be no public viewing. All arrangements are private and entrusted to Yoskovich Funeral Home, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a . For additional information and to sign a guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.