Lawrence "Lonnie" Barnes, 56, of Washington, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

He was born February 26, 1964, in Washington, a son of the late Richard Jesse Barnes and Delores Mae Vaden Barnes.

Lonnie was a 1982 graduate of Washington High School, where he was a two-time WPIAL Champion and two-time PIAA state runner- up in wrestling.

Lonnie was an avid Steelers football and Prexies fan. He also enjoyed watching the horses run at The Meadows. He loved taking care of his dogs Lulu and Zoey, who will greatly miss him.

Surviving are his son, Christopher L. Barnes of Pittsburgh; five siblings, Donna Lee of Baltimore, Deborah Johnson of Baltimore, Richard (Rhonda) Barnes of Washington, Joseph (April) Barnes of Washington and Margaret Walker of Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his siblings, Richard T. Barnes, Edward Vaden, Nadine Vaden, Jacqueline Vaden, Donna Vaden and Patricia Barnes.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held. However, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

