Lawrence G. "Larry" Kushner, 64, of Washington, formerly of Clairton, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his family, following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born May 13, 1954, in Clairton, a son of the late John J. and Josephine M. Arillotta Kushner.

Mr. Kushner was a 1972 graduate of Clairton High School. He received a bachelor's degree in education from Edinboro State College in 1976. Mr. Kushner then went on to earn a master's degree in education from Duquesne University in 1980 and a doctorate degree in education from University of Pittsburgh in 2000.

Mr. Kushner worked as a teacher, coach, principal and professor at various schools in Western Pennsylvania. He was known to inspire and encourage his players and students, and he had an incredibly positive impact on his community around him. Mr. Kushner was founder of the Teacher Leadership Academy of Western Pennsylvania.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, where he served on Pastoral Council and served as an usher at 10:30 a.m. Mass for over 30 years. Mr. Kushner was also a member of Knights of Columbus Council 1083. He played adult baseball into his 50's, loved the Pittsburgh Pirates and was a big Pittsburgh sports fan in general. Most of all, Mr. Kushner loved spending time with his wife and two sons, who meant everything to him. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

On August 4, 1979, in St. Clare Church, Clairton, he married Linda Ann Delconte, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Anthony L. Kushner of Orange County, Calif., and Michael P. Kushner of Brooklyn, N.Y.; brother Terry (Pam) Kushner of Washington; sister Rosemarie (Stan) Lowe of Frederick, Md.; mother-in-law Concetta Delconte of Clairton; and two brothers-in-law, Vince (Bonnie) Delconte of the North Hills and John (Susan) DelConte of Franklin, Tenn. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

In addition to his father and mother, Mr. Kushner was preceded in death by his father-in-law, James Delconte, and a nephew, Domenic Delconte.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. The Knights of Columbus Council 1083 will recite the Rosary at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. A prayer service will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, March 4, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Washington. Interment will follow in Woodruff Memorial Park.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to Immaculate Conception Church, 119 West Chestnut Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.