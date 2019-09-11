Lawrence "Pooker" Harris of Charlotte, N.C., formerly of California, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019.

He was born March 26, 1945, in Brownsville, to the late Alfred and Jean Harris.

Along with his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by sister Marie Whoolery (Hershel), and brother David Patrick Harris (Joyce).

He was the beloved father of Lawrence "Harry" Harris Jr. (Antonia) and Wendy Sklareski (Paul). He is also survived by brothers Kenneth Harris (Donna), John Harris (Debbie) and Kevin Harris and sisters Carol Witmyer (Carl), Nancy Parkins (Byron), Kay Schrock (Richard) and Deborah Ging (Larry). He was the loving grandfather to Emme, Jacob, Ean and Landon; Megan Livengood (Craig), Abigail and Hannah, whom he loved as family; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Lawrence graduated from California Community High School Class of 1963. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Air Force Reserve from 1965 to 1971. He had a long career at Welland Chemical (formerly Allied Chemical) in Newell. He dedicated many years of service to the community in law enforcement.

Lawrence had been retired for nearly 20 years and had spent much of his time enjoying the company of family and friends and traveling. He especially enjoyed his many trips to Florida. When he was home in California, he was well known for spending time at the Kwik Fill, where he sipped coffee and shared lively debates over politics and sports. He was a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan!

Lawrence moved to Charlotte in early 2019 to be close to his daughter and two of his grandchildren. He settled in nicely to his new life in Charlotte and felt he was always meant to live in the South. He embraced a new way of living and made many new friends along the way. While his memories will be cherished, he will be greatly missed.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, at First Presbyterian Church, 303 4th Street, California.