Lawrence Kenneth "Larry" Scott, 75, of McDonald, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, surrounded by his family, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born March 26, 1944, in Westmoreland City. He was a son of the late Lawrence Andrew and Eva Stevenson Scott.

Mr. Scott was a 1964 graduate of Fort Cherry High School.

He worked as a truck driver for American Road Lines in New Stanton, retiring in 2006.

Mr. Scott enjoyed cutting grass, NASCAR and sports. He loved watching his sons and grandchildren as they played football and baseball and he loved taking care of his kids.

On March 20, 1965, he married Patricia Jean Yoho, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Larry (Terri) Scott of McDonald and John Patterson (Meagan) Scott of Burgettstown; a sister, Patty Ann Matovich of Westmoreland City; five grandchildren, Bryan (Ronna) Scott, Jennifer (Justin) Schneider, Tiffany, Haydenn and Savannah Scott; and three great-grandchildren, Quinn, Jayce and Greyson Schneider.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of services, Saturday, October 19, in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, One Children's Hospital Way, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224. Online condolences, photos and additional information are available at www.nationfuneralhome.com.