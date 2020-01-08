Lawrence R. Day, 80, of Willis, Texas, died Sunday, January 5, 2020.

He was born in Prosperity September 8, 1939, to Carroll E. Day and Eva Provins Day.

He retired from the military with 10 years in the U.S. Navy and 10 years in the National Guard. He also retired from the Jessop as a welder/blacksmith.

Mr. Day was a 31-year member of Chartiers Lodge 297 Free and Accepted Masons and a 36-year member of the American Legion.

Surviving is his wife of 44 years, Jill Pemberton Day.

Also surviving are a daughter, Cherri Day Turcotte of Virginia; the children he raised, Len Kuhlenschmidt of Pennsylvania and Sheri Kuhlenschmidt and Karl Kuhlenschmidt, both of Spring, Texas; two half sisters, Elsa Broesamle McNamara and Elizabeth Day Bushyeager; a half brother, Herman Broesamle; eight grandchildren; a favorite niece, Carla Scott of Virginia; and a favorite nephew, Carl Pemberton of Ohio.

Preceding him in death was a sister, Ellen Day Scott of Virginia. His Scotty dogs, Murphy and Jack, will greet him at the Rainbow Bridge.

There will be no services, per his request. Burial will be at a later date.