Lawrence R. "Rusty" Scheewe, 80, of Asheville, N.C., formerly of Peters Township, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at home.He was a West Point graduate and a U.S. Army veteran who served and was wounded in Vietnam.While living in Peters, Rusty served as a bishop in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children Brian, Jason, Kristin, Megan and Karen; 14 grandchildren; and sisters Terry Parkins of Colorado, Sandy Mansmann of Eighty Four and Kathy Myers of Arizona.











