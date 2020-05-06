Lawrence R. Scheewe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence R. "Rusty" Scheewe, 80, of Asheville, N.C., formerly of Peters Township, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at home.He was a West Point graduate and a U.S. Army veteran who served and was wounded in Vietnam.While living in Peters, Rusty served as a bishop in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children Brian, Jason, Kristin, Megan and Karen; 14 grandchildren; and sisters Terry Parkins of Colorado, Sandy Mansmann of Eighty Four and Kathy Myers of Arizona.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved