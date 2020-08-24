1/1
Lawrence R. Stewart Sr.
Lawrence R. "Larry" Stewart Sr., died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Canterbury Place, Lawrenceville.

He was born June 28, 1937, in McKeesport, a son of Clyde E. Stewart II and Bessie A. Weinel Diggins.

Mr. Stewart was the proprietor of Stewart's Auto in McDonald until his retirement.

He was a former member of McDonald Presbyterian Church and was an antique car buff.

His wife, Nancy J. Stewart, preceded him in death on January 17, 2013.

Surviving are three sons, Lawrence R. (Cindy) Stewart Jr. of Mt. Jewell, Robert (Karen) Stewart and Wayne (Donna) Stewart, both of McDonald; two brothers, Clyde E. Stewart III of North Huntington and Lester E. Stewart Sr. of Monroe, N.C.; and six grandchildren, Jonathan L. (Heather) , James C. (Des), Christopher L. (Chelsie), Callie L., Cody S. and Nichole B. Stewart.

All services are private and under the direction of Nation Funeral Home, Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. A Facebook live stream will be broadcast at noon Monday, August 24. To be able to view the service please join the Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/272534101103291

Online condolences, photos and additional information are available at www.nationfuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 24, 2020.
or

