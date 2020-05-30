Lawrence "Larry" Vittoria, 87, of San Leandro, Calif., died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in San Leandro.



He was born August 10, 1932, in Canonsburg, a son of Gaetano Vittoria and Anna D'Angelo Vittoria.



On September 15, 1956, he married Francesca "Fran" Abate of Muse. They started their family in Muse and then moved to California in 1959.



He is survived in his immediate family, his wife, Francesca; sons Vince, Sam; and daughters Linda, Nancy and Cathy.



Also surviving are brother Robert; and sister-in-law Vivian Vittoria.



Larry came from a large family; all but one have passed away. They are Joe, Gloria, Pauline, Pearl, Anna, Mary Ann and Velia.



Larry attended Canonsburg High School and he also worked at the RCA plant, where he met his wife-to-be, Francesca. In San Leandro, he worked for the post office as a letter carrier for 35 years.



Larry enjoyed picnics with his extended family, gardening and his grandchildren, Joe, Victoria and Natalia, and also great-grandson Julian.



One highlight for him was when he and his wife, Fran came to Canonsburg to watch the Fourth of July parade.



He will be laid to rest Tuesday, June 2, at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward, CA 94542 (510-537-6600).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store