Leann Hammett Thornton, 65, of Wheeling, W.Va., passed away Sunday August 9, 2020.

She was born August 1, 1955, in Washington, a daughter of the late Leroy and Freda Lindley Hammett.

Leann was a graduate of Trinity High School, Class of 1973. She was co-owner of Creative Impressions Photo Studio. She was Methodist by faith.

Leann had several interests including bowling, going out to eat with friends and family and especially enjoyed "game night" with her friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceeded in death by her nephew, Chad Frazee; brothers-in-law, Ken Foutz and Clifford Hupp.

Leann is survived by three sisters, Linda Aloia, Carolyn Foutz and Susan Hupp, all of Washington; many nephews and nieces; and best friends, Debbie and Kim Donley. She also leaves behind her dog, Sammy, who she adored.

In accordance with Leann's wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

Arrangements by Kepner Funeral Home, 1308 Chapline Street, Wheeling, W.Va.

Condolences can be left online for the family at www.KepnerFuneral.com.