Lee A. Morrison, 81, of Eighty Four, died Thursday afternoon, January 30, 2020 at his home.

He was born February 22, 1938, in Eighty Four, a son of Alfred D. and Hazel M. Stewart Morrison.

Mr. Morrison was retired from Ryan Homes, worked on the family farm and was a member of the Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church, Eighty Four.

He enjoyed hunting and trapping; and was a member of the Rudy Mountain Hunting Club, near State College.

Surviving are his wife, Alice L. Wright Morrison; two sons, Rodney Morrison (Sally) of Bentleyville and Todd Morrison (Ginette) of Eighty Four; grandchildren, Samantha Morrison and Parker Morrison; great-grandson, Theo Jones; two sisters, Norma June Moore of Eighty Four and Verna Carol Main (Bob) of Hickory; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Allison Morrison Zink; granddaughter, Sara Nicole Morrison Jones; and two brothers, Emerson L. Morrison and Daryl Morrison.

Friends are welcome from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville (724-239-2255), where a service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, February 3, with the Rev. John Dykstra, officiating.

A procession will follow to North Ten Mile Baptist Cemetery in Amity for a committal service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church, 45 Church Road, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Visit www.thompson-marodi.com to leave a condolence message, order flowers and share photos.