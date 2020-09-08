It is with heavy hearts that the family of Lee A. Robinson, shares his passing on September 6, 2020. Lee was the youngest of three children born on August 21, 1927, a son of the late O.B. and Florence McCalmont Robinson on the family farm in Hickory, where he resided until his death at the age of 93.

He graduated from Hickory High School in 1945 and joined his father in the operation of their dairy farm.

On October 23, 1947, he joined his loving wife, Billie J. Zollars Robinson in marriage at the Mt. Prospect Presbyterian Church in Hickory. They celebrated 73 wonderful years together and were blessed with two children, the late Terry L. Robinson and Jeanine (Ken) Miles of Hickory. They welcomed three granddaughters, the late Kylee Jo Miles, Shannon (Louie Vigliotti) Miles and Abby Miles as well as a great granddaughter, Alexa Miles. Dad, Pap Pap was their role model and their provider of guidance and wisdom. His family was his number one priority.

After selling his dairy herd, Lee went to work as the Mt. Pleasant Twp. road foreman where he also served on the board of supervisors. He was then employed by Chapman Corporation and later Petro Clean Environmental, from where he retired in 1992.

Lee was very community oriented, giving of his time and knowledge to serve others. He was a life member of the Hickory EUP Church where he served as an elder and was the last remaining charter member of the Mt. Pleasant Twp Volunteer Fire Department, serving as chief for twenty years. He served on the Washington County Fair Board and the Pennsylvania State Association of Fairs, leading them as President for many years. He received the PA State Fair Person of the Year Award in 2003. As well as the Mt. Prospect Cemetery Association, he was a member of the Richard Vaux Masonic Lodge # 454 of Burgettstown, Syria Shine of Pittsburgh and Chapter #409, Order of the Eastern Star.

Beside his immediate family, Lee is survived by his sister's children, Gerry, Dan, Denis, David and Cheryl Green, as well as countless colleagues and friends.

Deceased in addition to his son and granddaughter are his sister, Bette R. Green; and his brother Donald Ray Robinson.

The in-home caregivers and Concordia Hospice provided loving care.

"A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best!"

