Lee A. "Cricket" Sanford, 75, of Washington, formerly of Weirton, W.Va., died unexpectedly Monday, July 1, 2019, in the Washington Hospital emergency room.

He was born February 19, 1944, in Weirton, the son of the late Collie and Doris Francis Jeter.

Mr. Sanford was a graduate of Weir High School and was Baptist. He served in the U.S. Army from 1963 until 1965 during the Vietnam War. Mr. Sanford worked as a chef for many years at the Pioneer Grille and the Washington Elks. He had a passion for singing gospel music, loved watching old Westerns and was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Most of all, Mr. Sanford was a true man of God that loved his entire family. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

On December 15, 2001, he married Veta C. Sanford, who died May 30, 2011.

Surviving are four sons, Virgil (Erin) Sanford of Ohio, David Merryman of London, England, Richard (Toi) Burgess of Houston and Joseph "JoJo" (Joyce) Burgess of Washington; two daughters, Robin Trainer of Washington and Dawn (Shawn) Kennedy of New Castle; three brothers, David Jeter of the state of Indiana, Kermit (Stephanie) Jeter of Ohio and Kerry Jeter of Ohio; two sisters, Alethaa Jeter Lockhart of Ohio and Roxanne Jeter of Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Gabbrielle, Taleah, Ashley, Alexis, Brianna, Teanna, Emily, A'Shon, Richelle, Leanne and William; and 10 great-grandchildren. A host of nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Sanford was preceded in death by a son, Lee A. Sanford Jr.; a daughter, Kara S. Sanford; and two brothers, Thomas Terrell and Jeffrey Jeter.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, in the funeral home. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township. Full military rites will be accorded by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 and the U.S. Army.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com