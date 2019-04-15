Lee E. Henke Sr. 43, of Hickory, passed away, Saturday, April 13, 2019.

He was born January 14, 1976, at Ohio Valley Hospital, a son of Christine Naleppa Henke of Bulger and the late James J. Henke.

Lee was a graduate of Fort Cherry High School, Class of 1994. He then worked for his father at James Electric. Eventually, he became the owner and named it Henke Electric.

Lee loved fly fishing, gardening and good old country music. He also loved his dogs and cats.

On June 23, 2016, he married Jody Gray Henke, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Lee E. Henke Jr. of Bulger; a sister, Sommer (Brian) Temple of Mt Pleasant Township; and a brother, Kelly Henke of Weirton, W.Va.

Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m., the time of services, Tuesday, April 16, at Nation Funeral Home Inc. 220 E. Lincoln Ave McDonald, PA. 15057. Memorial contributions are suggested to Lee E. Henke Jr.in care of Nation Funeral Home Inc. 218 E. Lincoln Ave. McDonald, PA. 15057.