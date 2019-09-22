Lee G. "Pappie" Taggart of Washington passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, following an extended illness.

He was born June 21, 1941, in West Finley, a son of the late Gary Taggart and Mary Donaldson Taggart.

Lee was a 1961 graduate of Washington High School.

He retired from Jessop Steel and had a lifetime love of automotive. He enjoyed fishing and motorcycles.

He will be dearly missed by all.

On October 1, 1961, he married Darlene McKay, who passed January 31, 2004.

Surviving are four children, Beth (Richard) Frank, Lesa (Shawn) Hart, James (Paula) Taggart and Amy (Stanley) Cole; a sister, Kathy Price; nine grandchildren, Melinda Larson, Ashley Blake, Michael Frank, Ronald McCartney, Brian McCartney, Angelica Hensel, Courtney Taggart and Jamie Taggart and Kaitlyn Cole; seven great-grandchildren, Chase Larson, Adelyn Larson, Alex Blake, Elijah Frank, Stella Hensel, Isaac Hensel and Oliver White.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 24. Burial will follow in Prosperity Cemetery.

