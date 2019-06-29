Lena Fedora Colpo Mavrich, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019. She was born October 16, 1924, a daughter of the late John and Filomena Predabon Colpo.

Lena was a faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Burgettstown. She loved putting large puzzles together with friends and family, was an avid reader, frequently reading two books at one time, always baked cookies for family showers and weddings, never missed her yearly Colpo family reunion, and followed all Pittsburgh sports on TV. We are sad she is no longer with us but blessed by her unwavering love all of these years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; and her nine siblings, Geno (Lena) Colpo, Jennie (Bruno) Dalfol, Pete (Anna) Colpo, Jordan (Theresa) Colpo, Lu (Steve) Saska, Catherine (Joe) Moskun, Mary (Mike) Rollage, George (Kate) Colpo and Josephine (Tom) Pauchnik.

She is survived by her four children, Phil (Priscilla) Mavrich of Coraopolis, Tom (Sharon) Mavrich of McMurray, Janice (Barry) Frank of Export and Marty (Debby) Mavrich of McDonald; 10 grandchildren, Mike Mavrich, Kate (Jon) Cahill, Bret (Brandie) Mavrich, Gretchen (Marty) Johns, Travis (Shar) Mavrich, Seth Mavrich, Jocelyn Frank, Dylan Frank, Nathan Mavrich, Hannah Mavrich; and nine great-grandchildren, Tripp, Shane, Eliana, Kiersten, Henry and Evelyn Johns, Lena and Caroline Cahill, and Flora Mavrich.

The interment will be private with arrangements being taken care of by Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Burgettstown. 724-947-2049, www.youngfhinc.com

Memorial donations can be made to: Allegheny Health Network Hospice, 4818 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224.