Lena L. Stoner, 98, of Waynesburg, died at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg.

She was born February 10, 1922, in Allison, a daughter of the late John Odorico and Livia Pacini Odorico.

She was a member of St. Ann Roman Catholic Church in Waynesburg. Mrs. Stoner was a 1939 graduate of Brownsville High School. She attended Strayers Business College in Washington D.C., and was a 1953 graduate of Waynesburg College. She was a life member of the State and National Teachers Associations.

She enjoyed traveling across the United States as well as abroad. She also enjoyed reading, solving puzzles, working with flowers and playing bingo.

Mrs. Stoner worked for Murphy's Five and Dime in Brownsville and then as an elevator operator at Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., and as a receptionist at Statler Hotel in the matre D's office in Washington, D.C. She enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1943 to 1946 and worked in the Legal Assistance Office of the Judge Advocate General.

After returning home, she worked for Fredericktown Water Co. She then taught for 34 years at East Franklin Elementary School in Waynesburg, retiring in 1987.

Her husband, Edward Paul Stoner, whom she married February 27, 1947, died June 9, 1998.

Surviving are one daughter, Patricia M. Kazee of Waynesburg; one son, John E. Stoner of West Chester, Ill.; three grandchildren: William Kazee, Christopher Stoner and Tyler Stoner; two great-grandchildren, Haley Kazee and Lauren Kazee; two sisters, Inez Jacobsen of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Alma Melcher of Silver Spring, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three sisters, Alba Dettore, Alice Mitchell and Anna Zerbak, and two brothers, Pete Odorico and Aldo Odorico.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Private inurnment will be at Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.

