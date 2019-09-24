Lena Ruth McCalmont (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Mullenbach Funeral Home, LLC - Follansbee
669 Main Street
Follansbee, WV
26037
(304)-527-4040
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Lena Ruth McCalmont, 89, of Wellsburg, W.Va., died peacefully Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Trinity Medical Center West, Steubenville, Ohio.

She was born March 14, 1930, in Claysville, a daughter of the late James and Esty Adams Harris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McCalmont; five brothers, Oakley, Frank, Edward, Wade and Vernon Monroe Harris; and two sisters, Leona Harris and Margaret F. Harris.

She was Protestant and a homemaker.

Lena is survived by her devoted daugther, Lois (Tom) Bloom; and her grandson, Tom Bloom, all of Wellsburg; her brother, Melvin Harris of Virginia; along with several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, at Mullenbach Funeral Home, 669 Main Street, Follansbee, W.Va., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 26, with Elder Joy Leasure officiating.

Interment will follow in West Alexander Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mullenbachfh.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 24, 2019
