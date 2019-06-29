Lenora Frances "Connie" Taylor, 91, of Burgettstown, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at Wyngate Senior Living Community in Weirton, W.Va.

She was born May 8, 1928, in Wellsburg, W.Va., daughter of the late Paul L. and Mary M. Conaway. She was a 1946 graduate of Wellsburg High School, then attended business school.

She worked as a bookkeeper at Dinovo and Sons auto dealership in Steubenville, Ohio, then spent several years as both an assistant manager and office manager for the Denmark's women's clothing stores in Weirton, W.Va., and Steubenville. She also ran her own business called Connie's Antiques and Collectibles.

Connie loved gardening, collecting and selling antiques, spending time with family and traveling. She visited England, France, Germany and other European countries as well as making trips to Hawaii and several other states. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

On July 8, 1952, she married the late Harold F. Taylor of Burgettstown, and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2012.

She is survived by children Trudy (David) Taylor-Strawn of Stuart, Fla., Steve (Linda) Taylor of Phoenix, Ariz., Kirk (Tina) Taylor of Pittsburgh and Greg Taylor of Warrenton, Va.; grandchildren Justin, Lauren and Zachary; and great-grandson Hudson Alexander Loos. Also surviving are brothers, Donald of Bluffton, S.C., and Ronald of Wellsburg; and sister Pat of Arlington, Va. Deceased, along with her parents and husband, are her brothers, Paul and Richard; and sisters Marie and Ruth.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, in Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, 1109 Main Street, Burgettstown, with the Rev. Zach Galiyas, celebrant. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Florence.