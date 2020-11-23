Lenora Sturm Swiger, 93, of Waynesburg, died at 8:35 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at her home.

She was born Wednesday, August 10, 1927, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Glenn Sturm and Lela Haggerty Sturm.

Lenora was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Ruff Creek. She was a graduate of Waynesburg High School class of 1945.

In 1944 she joined the Nurse Cadet Corps but the war ended just as she was finishing her training. She had worked as a registered nurse at the Greene County Memorial Hospital for many years and had worked as the school nurse in the Bethlehem Center School District. After she retired from nursing, she became a realtor. She earned her bachelor's degree from California University of Pennsylvania.

Lenora loved to travel, do gardening, golf and the arts. She loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Pirates. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an avid snow skier until she was 87 years old. Lenora was also a children's book author. A quote Lenora often used to say was "My biggest joy is my happy family. We feed off of each other's silliness."

Her husband, Walter Gaylord Swiger, whom she married October 3, 1949, died January 23, 2008.

Surviving are one daughter, Gayla Sue (Tom) Vandenbosche of Hidden Valley; one son, Mark (Marcia) Swiger of Dover, Ohio; three grandchildren, Kelly Vandenbosche and her husband Gudrun DeMaeyer, Christina Vandenbosche and her husband George Davidson and Hannah (Agustin) Cantera; one brother, Earl Sturm of California; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sisters, Ruth Henderson and Anna Lee; three brothers, Bob Sturm, Jim Sturm and Glenn Sturm Jr.

There will be no public visitation. A public Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 27, in the Chapel at the Greene County Memorial Park with Rev. David Earnest officiating. The family asks that memorial donations be made to the Red Cross or the Bethlehem Baptist Church.