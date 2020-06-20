Leo M. Tamulinas
1931 - 2020
Leo M. Tamulinas, 88, of East Liverpool, Ohio, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the Stone Pear Pavillion in Chester W.Va.

He was born August 7, 1931, in Carnegie, a son of the late George and Mary Tamulinas.

Mr. Tamulinas was a retired service agent with AVIS Rental Car Co. at the Pittsburgh International Airport. He enjoyed swimming, baseball, gardening and was a war and history buff. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Frances Rupnik Tamulinas; his daughters, Linda Stutts of Arkansas, Traci (Bill Cotter) Trew of Ohio and Mary (Jack) Griffith Jr. of Houston; grandchildren Michael, Evan and Leah Trew, Daniel and Stephanie Griffith; and one great-grandchild, Sophia Trew. He is also survived by one sister, Dorothy Kearns of Pittsburgh.

He was preceded in death by brothers William, Charles, James and John; and one sister, Anna.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 21, in the Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-926-2800), where a funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, June 22. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, with full military rites with the Houston Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #191.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral Svc Inc
JUN
22
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Thomas-Little Funeral Svc Inc
Funeral services provided by
Thomas-Little Funeral Svc Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
7246932800
