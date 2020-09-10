Leo R. Hill, 71, of Daisytown, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in Mon Valley Hospital.

He was born April 4, 1949, in Brownsville, a son of the late Leo and Catherine Swayda Hill.

Leo was a 1967 graduate of California Area High School and a 1971 graduate of California University of Pennsylvania with a BA degree in Education.

Mr. Hill began his teaching career in the Aliquippa School District and later retired from the Baldwin-Whitehall School District in 2010, where he taught Industrial Arts. Also during his working career he was employed for 10 years in the Volkswagen Plant in New Stanton.

Leo was a member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, Daisytown Athletic Club and the Hungarian Club of Daisytown. He also was a member of the Italian Club in California and the California Gun Club.

Mr. Hill enjoyed golfing and spending time with his friends at a cabin in Potter County. In his younger years, Leo played softball in several local leagues. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandpup, Dexter.

On May 13, 1978, he married Barbara Blizman Hill, who survives. They celebrated 42 years of marriage.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Rebecca Hill (Ashley) and Julia Hill (Dave) of Brownsville; one nephew, Christopher Wright (Jamie) of Canonsburg; and a niece, Lindsay Wright (Matthew) of Pittsburgh; numerous cousins; and his faithful companion, Dexter.

Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Foundation for Cal U, Blizman Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 668, California, PA 15419.

