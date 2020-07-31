1/1
Leon Raymond Van Varenberg
Leon Raymond Van Varenberg, of Edgewater, Fla., formerly of Lone Pine, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born February 25, 1931, to Leon and Helen Kayser Van Varenberg and raised in Charleroi.

Leon "Pap" was a dedicated family man who loved traveling, fishing, picnics, boating, gardening, doing home improvements and yelling Bingo! Pap deeply loved his family and time spent together with them were his most precious treasures. The example of love and kindness he instilled in his family is his greatest legacy. "Always think positive and good things will happen."

Leon owned two businesses in his working career: VanCon Inc. and Van's AC Services. Leon was a proud member of the Masons, South Seminole Masonic Lodge #364. After retirement, he stayed active by working at Disney World for several years and most recently participated in activities with the Council on Aging in New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Leon is survived by his wife of 66 years, Amber L. Van Varenberg; daughters Cheryl (Larry) Popeck, Kathleen (Stephen) DiSalvio, Kirsten (Tim) Miller; son Keith (Jody) Van Varenberg; sisters Carol Wisneski and Joanne Oates; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Roland Van Varenberg.

Leon has been cremated under the direction of Baldwin Brothers of New Smyrna Beach. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any generosity be directed to Shriners Hospital for Children, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Halifax Health Hospice of Volusia-Flagler.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 31, 2020.
