Leona Brookman Hogg of Washington, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 19, 2019.

She was born June 7, 1919, in Washington, a daughter of the late Linn and Mariah Wolfe Brookman. She was the fifth of eight siblings, Earl, Bill, Betty Barale, Mary McCoy, Paul, Charles, and Grace Gildow, all of whom she survived.

Her father died in 1931 when she was 12. Because it was the height of the Depression and to help support the family, Leona quit school at age 15 and went to work as an inspector at one of the many glass factories in Washington.

Leona married William Earl Hogg of Washington in 1938.

Their son, Bill was born in Washington January 31, 1942. During the war the family then moved to Duquesne Heights, where Bill worked as an electrician in the steel mill. Leona used to love to sit on the bluff, high over the Monongahela River with her baby. After the war Bill joined West Penn Power Company and the family moved throughout the area following his different assignments. In 1969, they returned to Washington permanently. She took a position at Washington Hospital as an EKG technician, from which she eventually retired.

Leona was a long-time member of Church of the Covenant.

For many years, Leona enjoyed making ceramics, many of which are lovingly held onto by her progeny. You could often see her at the senior center in Washington playing cards or with a dance group from the center performing throughout the area. She also loved the many trips and cruises she took with the members. Leona belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star and was past matron of the Chartiers Chapter.

She is survived by her son, William P. Hogg and his wife Diane; her grandchildren, Timothy and Tracey Moriarty; and her great-grandchildren, Jessica Corte, Alexis Corte, Matthew Hogg and Kathryn Hogg. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill.

