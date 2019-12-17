Leona Campbell

Service Information
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Child Parish
Obituary
Leona "Lonnie" Campbell, 74, of South Fayette, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of James E. Campbell; loving mother of Pamela (Joseph) Lunn, Tim (Joelle) Campbell and Jamie (Tammi) Campbell; sister of the late Patty Smith; grandmother of nine; and great-grandmother of six.

Lonnie was a retired office manager for Kmart, Bridgeville. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of America and the former St. Anthony Church. She was a lifelong babysitter for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the best "Gma" ever.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 28, at Holy Child Parish.

Memorials may be made to .

Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 17, 2019
