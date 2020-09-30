1/1
Leona Kubovic Abate
1924 - 2020
Leona Kubovic Abate, 96, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born August 13, 1924, in Slovan, a daughter of John and Leona Romanchak Kubovic.

Leona graduated from Union High School and later became a homemaker. On July 12, 1947, she married George W. Abate.

She enjoyed playing bingo and camping. Leona was a member of The Croatian Lodge and St. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Parish.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Abate; brother Joesph J. Kubovic; and sister Dolores K. Bressler.

Surviving is her niece, Debra Tustin (Dale); nephew Joe Kubovic (Regina); and three great-nieces, Kristie Kubovic, Heather Tustin and Danielle Tustin.

At the request of the family, all services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021, (724) 947-2049

www.youngfhinc.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
