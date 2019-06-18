Leona Lekwart, 99, of Washington, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

She was born April 26, 1920, in Washington, a daughter of the late Michael and Caroline Buick.

Mrs. Lekwart was a homemaker and a member of St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing, listening to audio books, shopping and spending time with family. Mrs. Lekwart will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

On May 1, 1949, she married Walter Lekwart, who died June 21, 1996.

Surviving are a daughter, Carol L. Lekwart of Pittsburgh; two sons, Walter M. Lekwart of Washington and Joseph A. (Julie) Lekwart of California; and a granddaughter, Madison Lekwart of California. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Lekwart was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Buick, and two sisters, Genevieve Kubovcik and Helen Donner.

Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. A prayer service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 20, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church, Washington, with the Rev. John Lynam as celebrant. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carnegie Library, Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, 4724 Baum Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, or to Washington-Greene County Blind Association at www.wgcba.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.