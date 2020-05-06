Leona M. Riggle King, "The Purple Lady" of Claysville, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at The Donnell House in Washington after a brief illness.Leona was 92 and 5 months, born January 2, 1928, in Moundsville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Elwood Burley Riggle and Pearl Hall Snyder Riggle. She attended Sandhill Grade School and Sherrard High School and was a homemaker all her life.On October 24, 1945, she married the love of her life, Robert F. King. Together they had four daughters.She is survived by her daughter, Barbara J. King Williams Barchiesi of Waynesburg; and 10 loving grandchildren, many great and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Eula "Boots" Bennett of Moundsville W.Va.; and a sister-in-law, Violet Myers King of New Castle.Leona was a member of the First Christian Church over 60 years where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and brought many souls to her Lord. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, reading and spending time with family and friends.Deceased, in addition to her husband, are three daughters, Sharon King Ingram Palyfreyman, Dianna M. King Mahan Myers and Debra J. King Weaver; as well as grandsons, Terry Ingram and Eric Mahan; great-granddaughter, Sierra Jane Minor; great-grandson, Gary Weaver III.There will be no visitation and burial will take place at Mt. View Cemetery, Dallas W.Va. A memorial in celebration of her life will be held in the First Christian Church in West Alexander at a later date.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 6, 2020.