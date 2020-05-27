Leonard G. Nix Sr., 91, of Venetia, died Friday, May 22, 2020, in Monongahela Valley Hospital, Carroll Township.He was born August 1, 1928, in Pittsburgh, a son of Clarence and Ann Bickar Nix.Mr. Nix was retired as a car inspector with the former Monongahela Connecting Railroad Company.He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.Surviving are his son, Leonard Nix Jr. (Linda) of Rostraver Township; two sisters, Marilyn Fields of Pittsburgh and Margie Stoker of Beaver Falls; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Deceased are his wife, Dorothy Hellmers Nix, who died in June 2001; two daughters, Kathy Farrier and Denise White; three brothers; and a sister.At the request of the deceased, there will be no visitation.Friends will be received by the family from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. Private interment will be held in Finleyville Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 27, 2020.