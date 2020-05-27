Leonard G. Nix Sr., 91, of Venetia, died Friday, May 22, 2020, in Monongahela Valley Hospital, Carroll Township.He was born August 1, 1928, in Pittsburgh, a son of Clarence and Ann Bickar Nix.Mr. Nix was retired as a car inspector with the former Monongahela Connecting Railroad Company.He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.Surviving are his son, Leonard Nix Jr. (Linda) of Rostraver Township; two sisters, Marilyn Fields of Pittsburgh and Margie Stoker of Beaver Falls; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Deceased are his wife, Dorothy Hellmers Nix, who died in June 2001; two daughters, Kathy Farrier and Denise White; three brothers; and a sister.At the request of the deceased, there will be no visitation.Friends will be received by the family from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. Private interment will be held in Finleyville Cemetery.











