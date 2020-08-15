1/1
Leonard George Berkey
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Our beloved husband, brother, father and grandpa, Len Berkey, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at the age of 73.

"Lenny" was born in Charleston, W.Va., March 3, 1947, and grew up in Washington. There, he met the love of his life, Ramona Vezie, when they were only 14 years old.

Len graduated from Trinity High School in 1965 and went on to attend Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y. Len and Ramona married in the fall of 1968 before Len's graduation from Colgate in 1969. He attended Union Theological Seminary in New York City (1969-71) and then Michigan State University, where he received his master's degree in 1974 and continued his studies to earn a PhD in Sociology. Len and Ramona's only child, daughter Erin, was born in 1973.

Len spent his career teaching at Albion College, in Albion, Mich. He was a beloved professor, advisor and colleague for 35 years, where he also served as the chair of the Department of Anthropology & Sociology. Len and Ramona lived in East Lansing, Mich., until 2014. After moving to Tacoma, Wash., to be near family, Len taught Sociology for two years at the University of Washington, Tacoma, where he would continue to support students in their learning for social justice.

Teaching was Len's passion. He also loved to be with his family, to travel, go to movies and concerts, have family game nights, visit museums, and watch British detective series as well as "This Old House" and HGTV. Len enjoyed gardening, shopping and working out at the YMCA.

During his many years as a professor at Albion, Len taught courses about Race and Ethnicity and challenged his students to think deeply about social issues. He helped many white students come to an understanding of white privilege and was a significant ally for black students and other students of color. Len won many teaching awards and earned many distinctions. After retiring from Albion, he continued teaching at the University of Washington, Tacoma where many of his students were active or post-military or children of immigrants.

Len's parents were George and Geraldine Berkey. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ramona; his daughter, Erin; sister Trudy; granddaughters Rio, Kalea and Yuri; son-in-law Kensuke; and grandson-in-law Taka. He leaves behind a legacy that is incalculable.

Due to the SARS COVID-19 pandemic, no services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be held in the future.

In lieu of flowers, send contributions to the Len and Ramona Berkey Scholarship at Albion College, 611 E. Porter Street, Albion, MI 49224, 517-629-1000.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
Ramona and Erin, I am very sorry for your loss. I pray you peace and comfort in the days ahead. Betty Bonney
Betty Bonney
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved