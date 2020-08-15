Our beloved husband, brother, father and grandpa, Len Berkey, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at the age of 73.

"Lenny" was born in Charleston, W.Va., March 3, 1947, and grew up in Washington. There, he met the love of his life, Ramona Vezie, when they were only 14 years old.

Len graduated from Trinity High School in 1965 and went on to attend Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y. Len and Ramona married in the fall of 1968 before Len's graduation from Colgate in 1969. He attended Union Theological Seminary in New York City (1969-71) and then Michigan State University, where he received his master's degree in 1974 and continued his studies to earn a PhD in Sociology. Len and Ramona's only child, daughter Erin, was born in 1973.

Len spent his career teaching at Albion College, in Albion, Mich. He was a beloved professor, advisor and colleague for 35 years, where he also served as the chair of the Department of Anthropology & Sociology. Len and Ramona lived in East Lansing, Mich., until 2014. After moving to Tacoma, Wash., to be near family, Len taught Sociology for two years at the University of Washington, Tacoma, where he would continue to support students in their learning for social justice.

Teaching was Len's passion. He also loved to be with his family, to travel, go to movies and concerts, have family game nights, visit museums, and watch British detective series as well as "This Old House" and HGTV. Len enjoyed gardening, shopping and working out at the YMCA.

During his many years as a professor at Albion, Len taught courses about Race and Ethnicity and challenged his students to think deeply about social issues. He helped many white students come to an understanding of white privilege and was a significant ally for black students and other students of color. Len won many teaching awards and earned many distinctions. After retiring from Albion, he continued teaching at the University of Washington, Tacoma where many of his students were active or post-military or children of immigrants.

Len's parents were George and Geraldine Berkey. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ramona; his daughter, Erin; sister Trudy; granddaughters Rio, Kalea and Yuri; son-in-law Kensuke; and grandson-in-law Taka. He leaves behind a legacy that is incalculable.

Due to the SARS COVID-19 pandemic, no services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be held in the future.

In lieu of flowers, send contributions to the Len and Ramona Berkey Scholarship at Albion College, 611 E. Porter Street, Albion, MI 49224, 517-629-1000.