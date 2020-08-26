Leonard Louis Morton, 84, formerly of Strabane, died Monday, August 24, 2020.

He was born September 5, 1935, in Canonsburg, a son of Arthur and Gazella Emling Morton.

Len was a long-time member of Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, and was a faithful member of the church choir.

On September 3, 1958, he married Marilyn Greene, who passed away July 19, 2018. They were married for more than 60 years.

Surviving are two sons, Len (Kim) Morton of Houston and Dave (Kathy) Morton of Washington; a sister, Janet Morton of Strabane; five grandchildren, Jenny (JT) Hendrickson, Greg (Kristin) Morton, Zachary Morton, Chelsea (Clayton) Johnson and Alyssa Morton; four great-grandchildren, Dominick and Harley Roberts, and Connor and Cali Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to present COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hummell & Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director.

Condolences maybe expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.