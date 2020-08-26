1/1
Leonard L. Morton
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Leonard Louis Morton, 84, formerly of Strabane, died Monday, August 24, 2020.

He was born September 5, 1935, in Canonsburg, a son of Arthur and Gazella Emling Morton.

Len was a long-time member of Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, and was a faithful member of the church choir.

On September 3, 1958, he married Marilyn Greene, who passed away July 19, 2018. They were married for more than 60 years.

Surviving are two sons, Len (Kim) Morton of Houston and Dave (Kathy) Morton of Washington; a sister, Janet Morton of Strabane; five grandchildren, Jenny (JT) Hendrickson, Greg (Kristin) Morton, Zachary Morton, Chelsea (Clayton) Johnson and Alyssa Morton; four great-grandchildren, Dominick and Harley Roberts, and Connor and Cali Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to present COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hummell & Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director.

Condolences maybe expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HUMMELL & JONES FUNERAL HOME, INC - WASHINGTON
420 LOCUST AVE
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-7710
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved