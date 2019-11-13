Leonard T. Mark, 62, of Cecil Township, passed away Thursday November 7, 2019.

He was born May 13, 1957, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Leonard A. and Angeline Giamberdini Mark.

Mr. Mark was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Canonsburg.

He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor of science degree.

For several years, he was employed as a mental health specialist and enjoyed helping both youth and adult patients with social issues.

He enjoyed music, playing guitar and bass guitar with "3 Degrees of Blues." He also enjoyed working outdoors and doing home improvement projects around the house.

On May 13, 2008, he married Bridget Gaul Mark, who survives.

Surviving are five children, Tommy (Charlene) Mark of Ohio, Shane (Ashley) Weber of Baltimore, Md., Hailey Mark of Georgia, James Mark of Canonsburg and Erin Mark of Canonsburg. Also surviving are two sisters, Barbara (Frank) Mauro of Niskayuna, N.Y., and Jeannine Mark (Lee Delson) of Boise, Idaho, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 16, in Mario L. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 194 East College Street, Canonsburg. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home at 3 p.m. Saturday with Deacon Joe Cerenzia officiating. Interment will be held in Melrose Cemetery at a later date.

