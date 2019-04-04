Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leroy Howard Durbin.

Leroy Howard Durbin, 85, of Washington, went home to be with the Lord on March 28, 2019, after a six-year battle with dementia. He died at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 9, 1933, in Washington, to the late Charles E. Durbin and Goldie Pierson Durbin. In addition to his parents, Leroy was preceded in death by four brothers, Charles, George, Lloyd, and Bill Durbin; and one son, James Leroy Durbin.

Leroy retired in May 1998 from Washington Steel Corp. after 31 years, where he was the head of tow motor maintenance for many years. He was a jack-of-all trades, mechanic, carpenter and electrician who really enjoyed riding motorcycles, raccoon hunting and metal detecting. Leroy was always ready and willing to help a friend or family member in need. But his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family. He was a former trustee of Calvary Baptist Church.

Leroy is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Patty Lou McCartney Durbin. He is also survived by three daughters, Cheryl (Nate) Doman, Debbie (Tony Bongiovanni) Durbin, and Crystal (Brad) Sprowls; and one son, Joseph (Tina) Durbin. Leroy also has 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are two sisters, Betty (Chuck) Robinson and Mary Davis; and three brothers, Harold (Wilda) Durbin, Howard Durbin, and David "Bob" (Diane) Durbin.

Due to the request of the family, all services are to be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Three Rivers Hospice/Patient Care Fund, 2500 Mosside Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15416 in memory of Leroy H. Durbin.

