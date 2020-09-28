Leslie Alexander Hutchins Sr., 77, of Prosperity, died Thursday, September 24, 2020, in his home.

He was born November 24, 1942, in Boone Mountain, Clearfield County, a son of the late Earl Hutchins and Cora McDivitt Hutchins.

He graduated from Pennfield High School .

Mr. Hutchins worked at Brockway Glass for 18 years and at Goss & Mens Sand and Gravel. In addition, he operated a family farm for many years.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, watching NASCAR, and working on cars, and especially loved antique automobiles.

On July 13, 1963, he married Mary Carter, who died November 14, 2015.

Surviving are four sons, Stacey (Victoria) Hutchins of Prosperity, Anthony (Judy) Hutchins of Washington, Christopher Hutchins of Washington, and Leslie A. (Delores) Hutchins, Jr., of Fredericktown; a daughter, Bernadine (Stanley) Fowler of Amity; eight grandchildren, Angela, Kristine, Colette, Alexandria, Christopher, Mark, Sasha and Sherry Lee; three great-grandchildren, Anthony, Asa and Athena; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are brothers, William, Richard, Preston, Francis and James Hutchins; and sisters, Elsie Brownell, Anna Himes and Lucrisha Shephard.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Please note, a maximum of 25 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services and interment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery will be private.

