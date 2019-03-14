Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Ann Lohr.

Leslie Ann Lohr, 56, of Somerset, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in her home.

She was born April 2, 1962, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Walter Eugene and Edna Irene Hewitt Lohr.

She is survived by her boyfriend of many years, Rodney Browning of Somerset; children Bradley Giles and wife Rebecca of Pittsburgh, Jeremy Giles of Waynesburg and Gretchen Giles and fiancé Von Pritts of Somerset; grandchildren Colton and Savannah; sisters Karen Howard of Garrads Fort and Mary J. Cunningham and husband Roger of Cameron, W.Va.; and brothers Walter A. Lohr and wife Cheryl, Lenny E. Lohr and wife Patty, Ronald L. Lohr and wife Daunice and Gary L. Lohr and wife Carolyn, all of Waynesburg.

Leslie was a graduate of Greene High School. She worked for many years as a florist and was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Roxbury.

Friends will be received from 3 to 4 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, March 16, in Hauger-Zeigler Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Somerset, with the Rev. Dr. Joseph Beer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .

